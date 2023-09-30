This season, Salah played 6 matches with Liverpool in the English Premier League, and not a single match passed without him scoring or making an assist, enhancing his record of scoring contributions and ranking 11th in the history of those who contributed most goals in the English Premier League..

The Egyptian player raised his tally to 205 goalscoring contributions in the Premier League, where he scored 142 goals and assisted 63 goals so far..

Liverpool’s top scorer has become the second fastest player in the history of the Premier League to reach 200 goal contributions, which he achieved in 223 matches, while Frenchman Thierry Henry is the only one who achieved this achievement faster than Salah, achieving 200 goal contributions in only 206 matches..

Legends Club

The list of the ten greats in the “Premier League” includes legends who passed through the competition and left marks that history will never forget, and at their head is Englishman Alan Shearer, the competition’s all-time top scorer, and the one with the most goalscoring contributions after adding the assists he provided to his teammates, despite his compatriot Wayne Rooney being very close to him..

Mohamed Salah needs to repeat what he did in the first six rounds in the Premier League, where Al-Masry contributed 7 goals during the first 6 matches. If he repeats the same thing in the next six rounds, he will equal the number of Stefan Gerrard, the legend of his club, and break into the list of the ten greats..

Gerrard is in great danger of being dropped from the list, as he has contributed to 212 goals, ranking them tenth, which Salah approaches in every match with Liverpool..

Below is a list of the top 10 players who contributed goals in the history of the Premier League:

1- Alan Shearer, 324 scoring contributions (260 goals and 64 assists).

2- Wayne Rooney, 324 contributions (208 goals, 103 assists).

3- Frank Lampard, 279 contributions (177 goals, 102 assists).

4- Ryan Giggs, 271 contributors (109 goals, 162 assists).

5- Andy Cole, 260 contributions (187 goals, 73 assists).

6- Harry Kane, 259 contributions (213 goals, 46 assists).

7- Thierry Henry, 249 contributions (175 goals, 74 assists).

8- Sergio Aguero, 231 contributions (184 goals, 47 assists).

9- Teddy Sheringham, 222 contributions (146 goals, 76 assists).

10- Stephane Girard, 212 contributions (120 goals, 92 assists).

Another list

Salah is competing to enter another list that includes the top 10 scorers in the history of the Premier League, as he seeks to break into it this season as well..

Salah scored 142 goals in the tournament, placing him in 14th place in the history of its best scorers, as he only needs 8 goals to enter the list and equal the number of Michael Owen, who is in 10th place..

Al-Masry hopes that the current season will end with him being on the list of the top 10 scorers and contributors in the history of the English Premier League, with its new name, “Premier League.”“.

It is noteworthy that all those ahead of Salah in the top 10 on the list of most contributors and all-time top scorer have retired, with the exception of Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich at the beginning of the current season.