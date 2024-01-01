DLiverpool FC has extended its lead in the English Premier League. Team manager Jürgen Klopp's team defeated Newcastle United 4-2 (0-0) on New Year's Day and is now three points ahead of their first pursuer Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah (49th) gave the Reds the lead shortly after the break. In the first half, the Egyptian failed with a penalty kick against the strong guest keeper Martin Dubravka (22nd).

After the equalizer from former Dortmund player Alexander Isak (54th), Curtis Jones (74th), Cody Gakpo (78th) and Salah (86th, penalty kick) made the hosts' well-deserved success perfect. In the meantime, Newcastle only shortened the score through Sven Botman (82').