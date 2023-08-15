Dhe Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss Champions League winners Manchester City longer than originally thought due to injury. It was a serious injury, said coach Pep Guardiola on Tuesday in Athens, one day before the European Supercup final this Wednesday (9 p.m.) against Sevilla. “We still have to decide on an operation, but he will be out for a few months,” said the English football champions’ coach. In the event of an operation, De Bruyne could be out for “three or four months”.

De Bruyne sustained an unspecified thigh injury midway through the first half of Friday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Burnley. It was the 32-year-old’s first starting XI appearance since he had to be substituted in the Champions League final in June (1-0 against Inter Milan) due to a groin injury. It was intended that he would play 45 minutes, Guardiola said after the injury. “Maybe it was a mistake,” admitted the Spaniard.

At the final in the premier class, the injury-prone top preparer had to be substituted against Inter Milan two months ago because of a torn thigh muscle. “He has to clear his head and relax,” Guardiola advised his player, after all, De Bruyne has come back from this situation several times.