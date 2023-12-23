DLiverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp missed out on top of the table in the English Premier League. In the top game on Saturday, the Reds drew 1-1 (1-1) against leaders FC Arsenal and remain in second place in the table behind the club of national soccer player Kai Havertz.

The Gunners from London started furiously: defender Gabriel gave the lead with a header after just four minutes. The guests were also lucky that a handball by Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal penalty area was not punished (19th minute). The equalizer came in a fast-paced game from star striker Mohamed Salah, who scored his 12th goal of the season to make it 1-1 (29th).

Manchester is slipping deeper into crisis

Then Klopp was suddenly right in the middle of the action. After Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka physically assaulted Liverpool defensive player Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek brought down the German coach. Tsimikas then had to be substituted due to a shoulder injury. After the break, Liverpool missed the winning goal: Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar of the Arsenal goal after a counterattack (73').



Manchester United is slipping even deeper into a sporting crisis before Christmas. The English record champions lost 2-0 (0-0) to their previous table neighbors West Ham United and remain stuck in midfield. It was the fourth competitive game in a row without a win and without a goal of their own.

In the fight for the Champions League places, Tottenham Hotspur climbed past club world champions Manchester City to fourth place after a lucky 2-1 (2-0) against Everton FC.







In the 0-2 (0-0) draw between Fulham FC and Burnley FC, referee Rebecca Welch was the first woman to referee a Premier League game.