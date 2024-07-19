English league examines possible irregularities that violate its financial rules

A Premier League is investigating the sale of Chelsea Women for the company BlueCo, as disclosed by SportsPro Media on Thursday (18.Jul.2024).

The review seeks to ensure that the sale was made at a fair market value, in line with the league’s rules on transactions between associated parties, which are essential for the financial integrity of the clubs.

The sale of Chelsea’s women’s team comes at a crucial time, aligning with the deadline for the 2023/24 financial year accounts, which are essential to comply with the Premier League’s sustainability and profitability rules.

The rules limit clubs’ losses to $136 million over three years. Clubs including Everton and Nottingham Forest have already faced penalties, including points docked, for breaching the rules last season.

Speculation over Chelsea’s transfer spending since the club’s takeover by Todd Boehly’s consortium in 2022 has raised doubts over whether the club will exceed the transfer limit for this season.

Financial details of the sale of Chelsea Women have not been disclosed, but the transaction may represent a strategy to balance Chelsea Holdings’ accounts for the fiscal year in question.

Despite the significance of the transaction, Chelsea and the Premier League have not publicly said whether the sale of two hotels for around $99.3 million to BlueCo 22 Properties during the 2022/2023 accounting period was assessed as fair in terms of market value.