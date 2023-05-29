After the impressive performance of Arsenal and its occupation of the Premier League until the first of last April, by 8 points in front of its closest opponents, Manchester City (later champion of the season), the dream of crowning Arsenal in the league began to escalate, as it would be crowned for the first time in 19 years when the “Gunners” crowned the title under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, but the dream ended in the end for many reasons.

Guardiola mentality

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola was used to staying focused until the last week, so any opponent who loses focus for a moment will find City on alert.

Guardiola repeated the matter twice with Liverpool in two exceptional seasons, as the “Reds” collected 97 points in the 2018-2019 season, but did not win the title because City scored 98 points, and in the 2021-2022 season, Liverpool reached 92 points, but behind City again. By a point, as the heavenly team collected 93 points.

On the other hand, Arsenal lost many points in the last ten weeks, as it lost 3 matches and tied the same, while it won only 4 matches, including a winning match after officially losing the title, and thus gave the title to Manchester City.

Although City fell to Liverpool, Brentford, Manchester United and Tottenham, the team did not lose any point since the first of April and 10 rounds before the end, and swept all its competitors until the official coronation, and played comfortably against Brighton and Brentford in the last two rounds after securing the title.

• Absence of expertise

At the end of last March, the difference was 8 points, and the league was closer to Arsenal after 28 wonderful matches, in which the “Gunners” lost only twice against the poles of Manchester United and City, and tied in 4 matches.

And Arsenal entered the decisive stage with players who had not been subjected to these situations and great pressure before, except for 3: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, former Manchester City players, and Jorginho, who came from Chelsea, which affected the ability of the players and the team to withstand the pressure to chase Manchester City repeatedly in previous seasons, so that the players lost their focus. And they bleed points successively in light of the victories of the direct competitor.

On the other hand, Manchester City has players who have the personality that was subjected to the pressures of winning the league, chasing the leaders, and even snatching the third title in a row.

Early achievement

Arsenal players felt that they had achieved an early achievement by ensuring qualification for the Champions League after an absence of 6 seasons, which reduced their motivation in recent matches, and they felt that losing the title to Manchester City would not be a failure.

• Loss of points in front of the youngsters

Although Arsenal collected points against the major teams in the English Premier League, and managed to score 4 points from the two matches against Liverpool, the same against Newcastle, full points against Tottenham and Chelsea, and 3 points from Manchester United, it lost many points against the small teams.

Arsenal tied the two matches of relegated Southampton to the first division, who finished last, and lost from Everton, who competed to escape from relegation until the last round.

They also drew with West Ham and Brentford, and lost against Nottingham Forest and in-form Brighton this season.

Absence of “formation depth”

Arsenal came in a statistic after the end of the season as the most stable team in the formation by 86.6 percent, while its title rival Manchester City came in the penultimate position with 74.1 percent, as Pep made adjustments and rotations throughout the season frequently, and he had strong alternatives to compensate for any deficiency. Numerous and resting players.

The biggest changes in Arsenal’s squad came due to injury, most notably Jesus, who missed 12 matches after a knee injury during the World Cup, and center back William Saliba, who missed the end of the season after a back injury in March.

And Arsenal needs to make its list more in-depth by preserving and building on the current team, and there is no way for it but to conclude deals that support the team’s list.