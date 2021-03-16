TForwart Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers did not suffer any major head injuries in the defeat against Liverpool FC, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo. “Rui Patricio is okay,” Santo told the BBC on Monday night. He was awake and conscious and could remember the collision. “The assessment is positive, it is all right again.” However, more detailed examinations should provide information about the severity of the head injury.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper of the Portuguese European champions was hit by a teammate’s knee four minutes before the final whistle in a defensive action. He remained on the ground, had to be treated by doctors in the field for more than twelve minutes, and was carried away on a stretcher. The head was stabilized with a ruff and an oxygen mask was used. There was a long stoppage time in which the visibly battered Wolverhamptons players could not equalize.

Liverpool FC from coach Jürgen Klopp won the game 1-0 and stopped the downward trend in the English Premier League. The Portuguese Diogo Jota scored the decisive goal on Monday thanks to his sixth goal of the season just before the break (45 + 2 minutes). The Portuguese completed an input from Sadio Mané with a low shot from 13 meters into the left corner. Another goal of the guests was withdrawn four minutes before the end due to an offside position by Mohamed Salah. In the defensive action, Patricio clashed violently with his teammate Conor Coady.

In the table, Liverpool moved up to sixth with 46 points, but are still five points behind a Champions League place, which Thomas Tuchel’s FC Chelsea is currently claiming fourth. Most recently, the Reds had lost six of seven games in England and thus experienced the worst crisis in the time under coach Klopp. In the Champions League, Klopp’s team was twice successful with 2-0 against RB Leipzig and is in the quarter-finals.