A match between Arsenal and Leeds in the Premier League held on December 18, 2021 is investigated for the alleged rigging of results.

That time, the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace and Bukayo Saka increased the marker. Raphinha discounted, but Emile Smith-Rowe put the final 4-1.

When the game was finished, with five minutes to go, a move was presented that is not so common in England, since it is played at a thousand kilometers per hour.



Granite Xhaka it took forever to collect a free kick. In the image you can see that he fakes and fakes and does not put the ball in circulation.

It was learned that the action of the steering wheel raised suspicions and that it is being investigated by thea National Crime Agency of England, because the player could be involved in the issue of match-fixing in football.

It is noted that the midfielder sought the yellow card, at an unnecessary moment in the game, when it was almost over.

There is background

The Daily Mail newspaper says the play is under investigation “for alleged criminal conspiracy involving the Albanian mafia and a former professional footballer who has been convicted of match-fixing.”

It is noted that several bets were made in that match and it was indicated that in said commitment more than 60,000 euros were bet that Khaka would be booked in the last 10 minutes of the match.

It was taken as a reference from the cueco Alban Khusufwho was convicted in his country because he tried to pay a goalkeeper 182,000 euros to let him win.

This was the play in the match Arsenal vs. Leeds.

