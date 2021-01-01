The Football Association of England (FA) has punished Uruguayan United striker Edinson Cavani for offensive Instagram stories. Reported by The Guardian.

The footballer will miss the next three matches of the Red Devils. Cavani is obliged to pay a monetary fine of 100 thousand pounds, as well as take an educational course online.

The 33-year-old shared a fan post on his Instagram story following United’s victory over Southampton in an English Premier League (Premier League) match on 29 November. The post contained a racist insult and was soon deleted.

In the match against Southampton, the Uruguayan scored a double. The Uruguayan forward equalized the score in the 74th minute, and in stoppage time brought his team a victory.

Cavani has been playing for United since October 2020. Prior to that, the Uruguayan played for Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.