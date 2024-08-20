A violent collision left professional footballer Rodrigo Bentancur briefly unconscious and caused consternation in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.
The midfielder collided with the head of opponent Abdul Fatawu after a corner kick in the 76th minute and, according to media reports, was knocked out. He was treated on the pitch for several minutes before he was able to sit down and was finally taken off the field on a stretcher. Photos show that the Uruguayan was bleeding from his head. The team’s coaches used an oxygen mask.
