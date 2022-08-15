The technical director of Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte, did not stay calm after the altercation he had with Thomas Tuchel at the end of Sunday’s match and now I’m issuing a warning to the German through his official Instagram account.

Antonio Conte was very upset after the handshake that Thomas Tuchel gave him at the end of the match where they almost came to blows and were separated by the players and coaching staff.

Now this escalates to social networkswhere the Italian ironized with the fight he had with the German strategist from Chelsea.

Already cold and a few hours later Antonio Conte maintains his duel with Tuchel this time on social networks. The Italian could not have been more emphatic in instagram: “You were lucky that I didn’t see you… Tripping you would have been deserved,” Conte wrote in said publication, accompanying him with some laughing emoticons.

With this tie, Tottenham Hotspur stays in fourth place with a total of four units, while Chelsea has the same figure but fewer goals in their favour, which is why the ‘Spurs’ dominate at the start of the season 2022-2023.

For matchday 3, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham will face Wolverhampton next Saturday at 05:30 in Sinaloa and 06:30 in central Mexico, while Chelsea visits Leeds next Sunday.