He Chelseawho will face real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions Leagueannounced the dismissal of his technical directorGraham Potter, after the defeat by 0-2 against him astonville. This result leaves the set of Stamford Bridge in eleventh position in the Premier League. The Spanish Bruno Saltorwho came from Brighton next to Potterwill be the interim technician.

He Chelsea thanked Graham Potter for his effort and contribution to the club and informed that he will collaborate with him to facilitate a smooth transition. Potter came to Chelsea at the beginning of the season after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchelbut the team’s results have worsened and Potter is one of the worst coaches in the club’s recent history.

He Chelsea is eliminated from the two English cups and is in the eleventh position of the premier league 12 points from fourth place. Therefore, he only plays this season for the Champions League, where he will face real Madrid in the quarter finals.

In a joint statement, the owners of the Chelsea, Todd Boehley and Behdad Eghbali They assured that they have “great respect for Graham as a coach and as a person” and thanked him for his professionalism and integrity. In addition, they announced that they will support the interim strategist Bruno Saltor and the rest of the team to concentrate on the ten games of the Premier League and the quarterfinals of the Champions League.