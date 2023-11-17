Genoa – Hard fist of the Premier League towards theEverton. The English club has been penalized by 10 points in the standings by an independent commission of the Premier League for violating financial fair play. With the new ranking, Everton falls to last place, with 4 points the same as Burnley.

“Shocked and disappointed, disproportionate penalty”, the reaction of the club which announced the appeal.

The Liverpool club has been in financial difficulty for some time and 777 Partners, also owners of Genoa, are in negotiations to purchase him. The green light from the English Football Federation to the Mismi holding company’s offer should arrive by the end of the year, even if there is no shortage of difficulties and setbacks.