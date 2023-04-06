He norwegian striker of the Manchester CityErling Haaland returned to training after overcoming his groin problems that they kept him away from the fields for two weeks. The attacker suffered the injury in the game of FA Cup against him Burnleywhere he scored an impressive hat-trick.

Recovery of Erling Haaland It’s a good sign for him. Manchester Cityas they prepare to face the southampton this weekend in an attempt to reduce the eight-point lead held by the Arsenal in the Positions table. Haaland missed the games with his team and the victory of City before him Liverpool by 4-1.

This season, Erling Haaland has participated in 37 games and has scored a total of 42 goals, his best scoring record to date. Of these, 28 points they were in the premier leaguewhere he is the top scorer, surpassing Harry Kanewho carries 22 goals. Furthermore, in the Champions League, The front has scored 10 goalsyes, five of them in the match against the RB Leipzig in round of 16he.

Now, having overcome his physical problems, Erling Haaland is ready to face Bayern Munich on the way from quarter finals of the Champions League next week.