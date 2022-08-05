Arsenal defeated 0-2 Crystal Palace in the match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League in the Shelhurst Park Stadiumwhere they took the 3 points in the london derby. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring at minute 20 and Marc Gehi scored an own goal at 85′ for the triumph of the Gunners.

After stroking the Champions League last season, the team led by Mikel Arteta showed good level in preseasonso when hiring elements like Gabriel Jesus Y Alexander Zinchenko, Arsenal gave the first warning that they will be serious contenders for the title.

With a Crystal Palace totally dominated, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring and put the first of the season at minute 20, from then on, the Gunners They practically took over the match in which they did not lend the ball until the second half.

We recommend you read

In the second half, Alexander Zinchenko sent service for guatia by the left meadow to give the warning of a second so much that it did not fall yet. Martinelli headed in a cross from Zinchenko, but it was unsuccessful.

Towards the end, the unfortunate moment came when Marc Gehi scored an own goal to place the second favorable goal for the Arsenal at 85′ and thus took the first 3 points of the campaign.