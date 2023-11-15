Premier League | Document leaks revealed new information about oligarch Roman Abramovich’s money transfers – huge sums for “Putin’s wallet”

New information was revealed about the financial affairs of Roman Abramovich, the ex-owner of the Premier League club Chelsea. They link the oligarch to Sergei Roldugin, described as Vladimir Putin’s “wallet”.

Wide document leak links the former owner of Premier League club Chelsea, an oligarch billionaire Roman Abramovich the president of Russia Vladimir Putin “to the wallet”, reports, among other things, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

According to the BBC, the documents show Abramovich’s connection to a secret deal of 40 million dollars (37 million euros) from 2010.

In the deal, the company managed by Abramovich sold its holdings in a very profitable Russian advertising company by Sergei Roldugin for the company managed, writes the international journalist organization ICIJ.

According to the BBC, Roldugin has known Putin since his youth and is the godfather of Putin’s eldest daughter. Roldugin has been described as Putin’s “wallet” of foreign wealth.

Thing can be found in the Cyprus Confidential leak, where around 3.6 million documents were leaked from the Cyprus tax haven. The investigations related to the leak involved 67 media from different parts of the world and was led by the journalist organization ICIJ and the German Paper Trail Media. Yleisradio participated from Finland.

According to the BBC, Abramovich has repeatedly denied financial connections with Putin. He did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

The Guardian -magazine, on the other hand, found in the document leak secret money transfers of tens of millions of euros made on behalf of Chelsea, which may violate football rules, such as the Financial Fair Play regulation that regulates the use of money by clubs.

If Chelsea are found to have benefited from illegal financial gambling, they face the threat of Premier League sanctions, such as point deductions.

The rules of the Premier League do not know the statute of limitations for financial scams, so Chelsea will not be saved by the fact that Abramovich sold the club to new ownership in 2022.

of the Guardian according to the companies owned by Abramovich paid millions for, among other things, a star player Eden Hazard’s to agent, coach Antonio Conte to a related party and partly financed top confirmations Samuel Eto’on and Willian’s acquisitions.

These payments were made outside of Chelsea’s accounting, so the real use of money by the London club could be disguised.