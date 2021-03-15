Liverpool can stop the downward trend with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton. There is one place up in the table, but crucial points are still missing.

D.he FC Liverpool stopped the downward trend and recorded a 1-0 (1-0) away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. Thanks to his sixth goal of the season just before the break (45th + 2), the Portuguese Diogo Jota scored the decisive goal for coach Jürgen Klopp’s team. The Portuguese completed an input from Sadio Mané with a low shot from 13 meters into the left corner.

Another goal of the guests was withdrawn four minutes before the end due to an offside position by Mohamed Salah. During the defensive action, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio collided violently with a teammate, had to be treated on the field for more than twelve minutes and was carried away on a stretcher.

In the table, Liverpool moved up to sixth with 46 points, but are still five points behind a Champions League place, which Thomas Tuchel’s FC Chelsea is currently claiming fourth.

Most recently, the Reds had lost six of seven games in the Premier League and thus experienced the worst crisis in the time under coach Klopp. In the Champions League, Klopp’s team was twice successful with 2-0 against RB Leipzig and is in the quarter-finals.