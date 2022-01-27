This morning the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) announced the players who are candidates to receive the Best Player of the Month award for January in the premier league, standing out from them, the Spanish goalkeeper David of Gea, element of Manchester United. The red devils, through their social networks, invited their fans to vote for the 31-year-old goalkeeper, and thus be able to obtain the award for the first time during his stay in England. It is important to specify that the winner will be the one who receives the most votes from the public.

The closest competitor is nothing more and nothing less than an element of the same city but who wears a different jacket: The Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, of Manchester City, who are currently at the top of the Premier League in relation to their followers. The other competitors are: Jack Harrison (Leeds United), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), João Moutinho (Wolves) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton). Everything seems to indicate that, due to media issues, the award will stay in Manchester.

In case of winning the recognition, David would end the negative streak that the goalkeepers have had in the last one. Normally the award is given to players with more offensive tasks; either from the generation of play in midfield like De Bruyne, Bruno Fernández and Kanté or a born finisher like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane. The last goalkeeper to win the trophy was Southampton’s Fraser Forster in February 2016; in this way, De Gea seeks to replicate it 6 years later.

Since his arrival in the city of Manchester in 2011, when he was transferred from Atlético de Madrid for a sum of around 19 million euros, the 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been part of the team on 5 occasions ideal of the year organized by the PFA, due to the outstanding performances he has had, but never won the award for best player of the month. With the Red Devils he has played a total of 469 games, conceding 499 goals in his goal, an alarming situation for a goalkeeper of his conditions.

Voting closes on January 31, and once the data is collected, it will be announced who is the most outstanding player during the first month of the year in the Premier League, as well as the winners of best coach, highlighting the presence of Jürgen Kloop, current Liverpool strategist, and the best goal converted during the first days of 2022 in the English league.