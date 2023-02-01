There was already a lot of commotion before even one dart was thrown, but tomorrow night the Premier League Darts will really start. Up to and including May 25, eight darts players compete against each other every Thursday evening. Will Michael van Gerwen extend his title or will he be succeeded by another Premier League champion this year?

The start of the Premier League, tomorrow evening in Belfast, is immediately provided with a nice poster: the replay of the World Cup final between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen. A poster that, moreover, should try to divert attention somewhat from all the criticism that there was prior to the Premier League. Van Gerwen and Smith, together with Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price, as numbers one to four in the world, were already assured of participation in the annual tournament, but the remaining four tickets are invariably handed out by the PDC itself.

Premier League Darts winners:

6 times: Michael van Gerwen/Phil Taylor

2 times: Gary Anderson

1 time: James Wade, Raymond van Barneveld, Glen Durrant, Jonny Clayton

The choice fell on Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Jonny Clayton. And not, for example, Luke Humphries (number five in the world) and Danny Noppert (number eight in the world and UK Open winner). Joe Cullen, who narrowly lost to Van Gerwen in the Premier League final last year, is also not present. ,,A kick in the balls,’ is how the number twelve in the world called that fact. Humphries also made himself heard: ,,The only thing I can say is that I am proud of my results, even if they are apparently not good enough.”

Players

These are the eight players who do participate in the Premier League:

Michael Smith

Nickname: Bully Boy

Age: 32 years

Nationality: English

World ranking position: 1

Result last World Cup: winner

Earnings in the past 2 years: 1,413,267 euros

Current major titles: World Cup

Premier League Darts: Michael Smith ©PDC



Peter Wright

Nickname: Snakebite

Age: 52 years

Nationality: Scottish

World ranking position: 2

Result last World Cup: 3rd round

Earnings in the past 2 years: 1,300,751 euros

Current major titles: none

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright ©PDC



Michael van Gerwen

Nickname: Mighty Mike

Age: 33 years

Nationality: Dutch

World ranking position: 3

Result last World Cup: 2nd

Earnings in the past 2 years: 1,194,202 euros

Current major titles: Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals

Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen. © Taylor Lanning/PDC



Gerwyn Price

Nickname: The Iceman

Age: 37 years

Nationality: Welsh

World ranking position: 4

Result last World Cup: quarterfinals

Earnings in the past 2 years: 825,969 euros

Current major titles: none

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price ©PDC



Johnny Clayton

Nickname: The Ferret

Age: 48 years

Nationality: Welsh

World ranking position: 7th

Result last World Cup: quarterfinals

Earnings in the past 2 years: 548,657 euros

Current major titles: none

Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton ©PDC



Nathan Aspinall

Nickname: The Asp

Age: 31 years

Nationality: English

World ranking position: 9th

Result last World Cup: third round

Earnings in the past 2 years: 501,775 euros

Current major titles: none

Premier League Darts: Nathan Aspinall ©PDC



Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nickname: Dancing Dimi

Age: 28 years

Nationality: Belgian

World ranking position: 11th

Result last World Cup: semi-final

Earnings in the past 2 years: 467,964 euros

Current major titles: none

Premier League Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh ©PDC



Chris Dobey

Nickname: Hollywood

Age: 32 years

Nationality: English

World ranking position: 21st

Result last World Cup: quarterfinals

Earnings in the past 2 years: 311,408 euros

Current major titles: The Masters

Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey ©PDC



Format

There are no changes to the format of the Premier League Darts compared to last year. Every Thursday evening, the eight players compete in a knockout system (best of 11) for the day victory. The PDC has predetermined which players will face each other on which night (see schedule below). So the evenings start with four quarterfinals. The winners of those quarter-finals will play each other in the semi-finals and the winners of the semi-finals will play for the evening win (and £10,000) in the final.

Will you be eliminated directly in the quarterfinals? Then you get zero points. Will you win in the quarterfinals, but lose in the semifinals? Then you get two points. Did you only lose in the final? Then you get three points. The winner of the evening earns five points for the ranking.

The four darts players with the most points after sixteen rounds compete against each other in the play-offs. The number one then plays in the semi-final (best of 19) against the number four and the number two against the number three. The winners of the semi-finals play in the final (best of 21) for the overall victory of the Premier League.

Prize money

The darts player who crowns himself the winner of the Premier League on May 25 also wins £275,000. The losing finalist will receive £125,000 and the two semi-finalists £85,000. There is also prize money for the four darts players who do not make the play-offs: 75 thousand pounds (number 5), 70 thousand pounds (number 6), 65 thousand pounds (number 7) and 60 thousand pounds (number 8). There is also 10,000 euros available for the winner of the day every Thursday evening.

Schedule

The game schedule is (almost) completely known. Only Round 8 and Round 16 are not yet fixed. It depends on the position at that time which darts players are facing each other in those rounds. The four darters who are first, second, third and fourth after Thursday 18 May will compete against each other on Thursday 25 May during the play-offs in London.

Round 1: The SSE Arena, Belfast (Thursday 1 February)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Round 2: Cardiff International Arena (Thursday 9 February)

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Round 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (Thursday 16 February)

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton v Chris Dobey

Round 4 – 3Arena, Dublin (Thursday 23 February)

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen

Round 5 – Westpoint Exeter (Thursday 2 March)

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright

Round 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (Thursday 9 March)

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Round 7 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (Thursday 16th March)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Round 8 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (Thursday 23 March)

Schedule depends on Premier League standings after Round 7.





Round 9 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Thursday, March 30)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Round 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Thursday 6 April)

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Round 11 – The Brighton Center (Thursday 13 April)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

Round 12 – Rotterdam Ahoy (Thursday 20 April)

Chris Dobey v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Round 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds (Thursday 27 April)

Michael Smith v Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Round 14 – AO Arena, Manchester (Thursday 4 May)

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Round 15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield (Thursday 11 May)

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Round 16 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (Thursday, May 18)

Schedule depends on Premier League standings after Round 15.

Play-Offs – The O2, London (Thursday, May 25)