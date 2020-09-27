D.he German national soccer players Kai Havertz and Timo Werner avoided another bankruptcy in the Premier League with Chelsea FC by an impressive catch-up. At 3: 3 (0: 3) at the previously pointless promoted West Bromwich Albion, only Tammy Abraham saved the Blues from the second consecutive defeat with his equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time. Despite the happy ending, the former master master lags behind expectations.

Of the two German additions, neither Werner nor Havertz, who had shone with a three-goal gala in the League Cup during the week, could provide any significant impetus. Her national team colleague Antonio Rüdiger, who is said to be courted by the prestigious Spanish club FC Barcelona and Champions League finalist Paris St. Germain, was not part of Chelsea’s team manager Frank Lampard’s squad a week after the 2-0 draw against champions Liverpool. Mason Mount (54th) and substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi (70th) laid the foundation for the Londoners’ successful chase after the clear break.

The 3-2 (1-1) win of record champions Manchester United at Brighton and Hove Albion literally after the final whistle made even bigger headlines than Chelsea’s last-minute draw. The Portuguese Bruno Fernandes scored in the tenth minute of stoppage time after the original end of the game with a penalty for the Red Devils’ first win of the season.

The strangest thing about it wasn’t even the immensely long stoppage time – in fact, referee Chris Kavanagh had already ended the game in minutes 90 + 7, but was then sent to the screen by the video assistant. After a brief review, Kavanagh punished a handball by Brighton’s Neal Maupay with a penalty. ManUnited, which started the season with a 1: 3 home defeat, got away with it with a black eye. Such a procedure is technically possible: As long as the referee has not left the field, an offense can still be punished with the help of the video assistant even after the final whistle of one half.

In a sometimes wild game, the later unlucky Maupay (40.) had previously brought the home side in the lead – after video evidence and a foul by Fernandes. After an own goal by Lewis Dunk (43rd), a goal by Marcus Rashford (52nd) was revoked by video evidence. Rashford (55th) met the rules shortly afterwards for the lead, which Solly March (90th) equalized in the actual final minute. And then came the referee and Fernandes.