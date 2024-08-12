The start of the Premier League is just around the corner and there is already controversy. The player of Tottenham, Yves Bissouma, sparked a wave of criticism after filming himself inhaling laughing gas at a party, a fact that could lead to a criminal case in England.

The 27-year-old Ivorian went out partying with his friends after losing a friendly match with the Spurs and on the streets of London decided to inhale this nitrous oxide or hippy crack from a balloon.

Bissouma He begins to “laugh maniacally,” the newspaper noted. The Sun from England, which explains that the video was posted by the player through his official Snapchat account while he was traveling in a chauffeur-driven limousine.

“It is beyond belief that any Premier League star would openly use hippie crack. It is a criminal offence and Yves is now likely to face a police investigation, not to mention severe sanctions from the club,” said one witness in the video.

To the footballer of Ivory Coast He could be subject to a heavy fine from Tottenham, which could include a financial penalty for inhaling chemicals known as ‘club drugs’, or synthetic drugs.

Premier League Photo:Screenshot Share

“The new season starts next weekend and has disappointed every single Spurs fan. The boss Ange Postecoglou “He’s going to be furious. Sharing the images himself is complete nonsense,” the English fan said.

After creating a huge scandal in London, Yves He decided to apologize through his social networks and criticized himself for his lack of judgment.

“I want to apologize for these videos. This was a serious lapse of judgment. I understand the seriousness of this and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously,” the footballer said.

