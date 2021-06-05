Spaniard Josep Guardiola, who heads Manchester City, is named the best coach of the season in the English Premier League (Premier League). This is reported on website tournament.

The name of the best specialist of the championship was announced on Saturday, June 5th. Other contenders for the award were Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa, West Ham’s David Moyes, Leicester City’s Brendan Rogers and Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the ended season, Guardiola led the Citizens to victory in the Premier League. The club took first place with 86 points. In addition, the team reached the Champions League final, where they lost 0-1 to Chelsea London.

The Spaniard has led City since 2016. Together with the club, he won the national championship three times, won the English League Cup four times, won the English Super Cup twice and won the National Cup once.