Ilkay Gundogan is exploring his options in the event of a possible exit from the club. Barcelonaand a report has revealed that the midfielder could return to the Premier League.
It emerged on Saturday that Gundogan had expressed his desire to leave the club this summer, just 12 months after joining on a free transfer from Manchester City.
Manager Hansi Flick revealed shortly after the 2-1 win over Valencia, with Gundogan missing due to an apparent head injury, that he had spoken to the 33-year-old and was confident he would remain at the club beyond the summer window.
However, The Athletic claims Gundogan is open to looking elsewhere, with clubs in Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia understood to have long-term interest in a deal for the midfielder.
Gundogan is also said to have an interest in the Premier League, where he spent seven successful years with City following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.
According to Catalunya Radio Gundogan has contacted City to discuss a possible return to the Etihad and Pep Guardiola is also open to a deal.
A return to City is also mentioned in a new report from The Athletic who name the reigning Premier League champions as one of their suitors.
Barcelona are not believed to be desperate to get rid of Gundogan but recognise the boost their finances would receive by parting ways with the high-earning veteran.
New signing Dani Olmo has yet to be registered following his €60m move from RB Leipzig, and Gundogan’s departure would free up the kind of money needed to finalise the 26-year-old’s place in the Barcelona squad.
