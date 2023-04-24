Once again, Neymar is left with PSG, the Brazilian started the season brilliantly in a stadium with records higher than those of Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi despite the fact that last summer the club sought to sell it at all costs. However, once the break for the World Cup ended, the player who emerged from Santos in Brazil saw how his performance on the field was drowned, seeing how Kylian and the Argentine surpassed him in everything.
As if that were not enough, the Brazilian suffered an injury that left him out of the field for the rest of the season, the reality is that within PSG there is a general discomfort with the player since he was the most valuable signing in the history of the club, they signed him to win the Champions League and to become the best in the world and none of this has not happened, nor will it happen, the plan to follow again is clear, give ex-Barcelona a start this summer whatever.
Ekrem Konur reports that given the desire of the French club to end its relationship with Neymar at any cost, 3 Premier League clubs have already approached the people of PSG to probe the possible sale of ’10’. At the moment it is unknown which clubs in question, what is known is that they are teams from the Big Six or Newcastle United, the only institutions that can afford Neymar’s salary of 30 million euros per year.
