🚨Paris St-Germain are considering selling Neymar this summer. But, the Brazilian player is not eager to leave Paris.

⚠️3 Clubs from the premier league are monitoring the situation of the 31-year-old winger. 🇧🇷🔴🔵#PSG https://t.co/a4nicIkpAw pic.twitter.com/qms00YIYs9

