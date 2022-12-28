One of the figures of the Argentina national team in the last World Cup Qatar 2022 was Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder was key in the crowning of the Albiceleste and at the end of the tournament he was chosen as the Best Young Player, for which he shared with Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Kylian Mbappé as the footballers who won individual distinctions.

In the case of the native of San Martín, his good performance in Qatar 2022 caused his market value to increase and also placed him on the radar of several teams. The Premier LeagueFor now, it seems his most likely destination because it is where there are interested clubs that could also pay for his letter.

According to the international press, the Benficaowner of the federative rights of Fernández, put a clause of €120 million to the Argentine, who came to Portuguese soccer only in July 2022. In this context, there would be teams in England and some of The league interested.

The most recent candidate is Chelsea which, according to Sky Sports, this week joined the suitors of the 21-year-old midfielder. The team led by Graham Potter is eighth in the Premier League, 5 points behind Manchester Utdwhich for now is the last classified to European competitions.

For this reason, the London club wants to strengthen itself to recover ground in the league competition and also maintain a competitive level for the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City in the third round; and the Champions Leaguein which Borussia Dortmund will be measured in the round of 16.

The same Manchester United and the Liverpool have also sounded like possible destinations for Enzo Fernández, who arrived at the Benfica for only 12 million euros and now he could leave for ten times that value. As for the Portuguese club, according to the newspaper A Bola, they hope to retain it until the end of the season and negotiate in the summer.