TWith Chelsea FC, rainer Thomas Tuchel has taken an important step towards re-participating in the Champions League. In front of around 8,000 spectators, the football team from London managed to take revenge for the lost FA Cup final and jump to third place in the Premier League table with a 2-1 (0-0) win against Leicester City.

National player Antonio Rüdiger gave Chelsea the lead in the 47th minute of the game. Then Jorginho (66th) scored with a penalty that Timo Werner had taken. Leicester only managed to catch up with Kelechi Iheanacho (76th) and slipped to fourth.

Manchester United had previously played 1: 1 (1: 0) against Fulham in front of around 10,000 fans. The United fans protesting against the Glazer family saw goals from Edinson Cavani (30th), who scored from around 40 meters, and Joe Bryan (76th).

Manchester City surprisingly lost at Brighton & Hove Albion. After the red card for Joao Cancelo (10th), the champions played outnumbered for around 80 minutes and lost despite the leadership of Ilkay Gündogan (2nd) and Phol Foden (48th). Leandro Trossard (50th), Adam Webster (72nd) and Dan Burn (77th) turned the game. Gündogan left the field injured in the 56th minute.