I.In the Premier League duel between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC, there were four goals on Sunday, but no winner. The two Manchester City pursuers separated after a high-class football game 2-2 (2-2) and thus failed to significantly reduce the gap to leaders Manchester City. There was no reunion between the German coaches Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp in London because Liverpool coach Klopp could not be there due to suspected corona.

Tuchel’s Chelsea came into play better in front of their own crowd, but the guests took the lead at Stamford Bridge. Sadio Mané (9th minute) and Mohamed Salah (26th) scored for the Reds. But shortly before half-time the Blues struck back through Mateo Kovacic (42nd) and Christian Pulisic (45th + 1). In the second half, both teams delivered an entertaining exchange of blows, in which both Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Liverpool substitute keeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved great opportunities.

While Liverpool, in addition to Klopp, also missed the professionals Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and goalkeeper Alisson due to suspected corona, Romelu Lukaku was not in the squad at Chelsea. Tuchel had deleted him after his critical statements in an interview. Striker Timo Werner was still missing after his corona illness due to fitness.

In the Premier League table, the Londoners remain in second place with 43 points and are ten points behind leaders and defending champions Man City. With one point less, Liverpool occupies third place in the table. The Reds, however, have played one game less than the two competitors.