He Chelsea has shown a clear obsession for continuing to dominate the transfer market and, therefore, recover its leadership position in the premier league and Europe. During the last few transfer windows, the team has made multimillion-dollar bets with the aim of reaching their goals.

Recently, there was talk that the Chelsea would be interested in signing the Brazilian star Neymar, 31, whose continuity in the Paris Saint-Germain seems increasingly uncertain. According to him newspaper Le Parisienthe owner of the London club, Todd Boehley met with the president of the psg, Nasser Al-Khelaifito deal with the possible incorporation of the attacker.

The linking of neymar with the psg ends in 2025, but from the French club they are interested in getting rid of the high salaries of the Brazilian player. For his part, he Chelsea He has expressed his interest in the Brazilian attacker on more than one occasion.

Regarding the details of the hypothetical operation, it is estimated that the transfer of neymar to the Chelsea could cost around €60 million. On the other hand, the psg seeks to make cash with the sale of the most expensive player in the history of football, who came to the club for €222 millions. However, it is not yet known what will be the disposition of both parties to specify the transfer of neymar to Chelsea.