England.- The career of Emiliano Martinez behind the Qatar World Cup 2022 It has been totally different and it is that the Argentine has not found his in the Premier League since he has become the goalkeeper with the most goals in the second round and the worst thing is that he makes more and more mistakes that cost his team goals and points, which is already in a difficult area.

The last terrible performance of the world champion was made this Saturday in a duel against the Arsenal where the goalkeeper astonville He was the villa of the match because when they had the tie in the bag he gave away a couple of goals that made the Gunners team

They will add a very important victory for their title fight.

The plays occurred at the end of the game where the game was tied and the last minutes were being played and when it was thought that it would end like this, Jorginho shot at Dibu’s goal who launched himself and did not reach the ball that bounced off the post and then in it to get into his goal to put Arsenal 3-2 up.

With the score against Aston Villa, he had a new opportunity to tie the game with a corner kick where once again Martínez had to do as he left his area to finish off and get the tie but all he achieved was that the Arsenal will find their goal without a goalkeeper and in just a few minutes of being 2-2 they lost the game 4-2.

After the result another strong win is added to his record in the Premier League. His numbers do not seem to be that of a goalkeeper who was world champion just a few months ago, currently has 11 goals in 3 games and 21 in the last 8 games since activity returned, a large number of scores that have shown him in the last days in social networks.