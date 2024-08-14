Manchester City’s last few years have been brilliant in terms of sport. Until the first decade of this century, the team had only won 11 titles, 10 at home and one internationally.

Since 2010 to date, the team has not stopped winning: it won 25 titles, won eight editions of the Premier League, including the most recent four in a row (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024), and after a lot of fighting, in 2023 it finally won the Champions League.

However, The titles of the team currently managed by the Spaniard Josep Guardiola are marked by alleged financial irregularities, denounced by the Premier League itself, but which, until now, have not been punished.

That’s why Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said it is “time” for a trial to take place on the 115 charges of financial irregularities against the club.

The Premier League’s charge against Manchester City dates back to February 2023, but the trial is not expected to begin until September. The process is expected to last around ten weeks and a verdict is expected in early 2025.

The investigation into City lasted four years and the Premier League’s report on the matter found irregularities spanning the period between 2009 and 2018.

“It’s been a number of years now. I think it’s clear that the case needs to be resolved,” Masters said in an interview with the BBC, although he declined to give further details of a possible decision.

“When the case goes forward and a verdict is issued, all the questions you want answered will be answered,” he added.

The punishment that Manchester City would face

Manchester City face a punishment that could range from a financial penalty to relegation, including loss of points, something that has already happened to clubs like Everton.

