british businessman Jim Ratcliffe officially entered the race for to buy Manchester United through his company Ineos, one of the largest chemical firms in the world.

“We have formally entered the process,” a company spokesperson told the media, after the Glazer family advance his intention to get rid of the property of the English club.

Jim Ratcliffe70, tried unsuccessfully last year to acquire the Chelsea with a £4.25 billion offer (4,800 million euros).

The businessman, one of the richest people in the United Kingdomwas born in a suburb of Manchester and has ensured that the united It was the team he cheered for in his childhood.



