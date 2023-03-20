Conclusively, the whole of the Arsenal prevailed today by a score of 4-1 against Crystal Palace to continue commanding comfortably in the Premier League when detaching eight units from the Manchester City in the overall lead.

The ‘citizens’ had no activity this day in the PremierSo they disputed the FA Cupsomething that took advantage of the Arsenal to detach even more at the general top.

The Gunners they were imposed on Palace thanks to the goals of gabriel martinelli (28) and Bukayo Saka (43) in the first half, while in the complement appeared Granite Xhaka at (55), and the double of saka to (74) to sign the win.

He Crystal Palace discounted on the scoreboard thanks to the score of Jeffrey Schlupp to 63, which only made the result more decent.

He Arsenal reached 69 points to remain in first place in the general table, eight points away from Manchester Citywhich has one less game.