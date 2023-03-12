Bruno Fernandes has been one of the main topics of the press conference of Erik Tenhag prior to the match between Manchester United and the southampton this Sunday. The coach of the Red Devils has called the attention of the Portuguese to control his temper.

After the embarrassing loss 7-0 against him Liverpool in Anfield, Bruno Fernandes he was heavily criticized for his performance and his frustration on the pitch. However, in the match europa league against him Betisthe Portuguese returned to his usual level by scoring one of the four goals in the Manchester Utd and give assistance to Anthony.

Erik Tenhag has highlighted the great personality of Bruno Fernandes in the match against Betis, leading the team and showing his quality on the pitch. However, he has also mentioned that his temper can be a double-edged sword and that he must learn to channel it to become an even better player.

It is true that Bruno Fernandes He has a great temperament and often has scenes of frustration on the pitch, but his quality as a player is unquestionable and the Manchester Utd trust him to continue leading the team in its search for success.