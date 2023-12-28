OWithout the suspended German international Kai Havertz, Arsenal FC missed out on returning to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners lost 0-2 (0-1) to London rivals West Ham United in the English football league on Thursday – Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool FC, who had already won at Burnley FC on Tuesday, remain leaders.

Tomas Soucek (13th) scored for the guests in the early stages. The goal was checked for a long time by the video assistant because it was not clear whether the ball was out of bounds when Jarrod Bowen was assisted, but the goal counted. The scene at the goal line was somewhat reminiscent of Japan's 2-1 goal against Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ultimately contributed to the German national team's elimination.

Opportunities to equalize not used

Arsenal then had chances to equalize, such as Bukayo Saka's header, which West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola defused (30'). Shortly before the break, Saka only hit the post (42nd). Declan Rice's shot went just over the goal (53'). The next goal was scored by West Ham's former Stuttgart player Konstantinos Mavropanos (55th), who also once played for Arsenal. The 26-year-old headed home from a corner. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved a penalty from Saïd Benrahma shortly before the end (90+6).

Havertz had seen his fifth yellow card in the top game on Saturday in Liverpool (1-1) and therefore had to watch on Thursday evening.