Next season, all 686 matches in the Premier League and the Bundesliga can be followed live on Viaplay, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. The season in England kicks off on Friday, August 11, and the ball rolls again a week later in Germany. There is a lot of Dutch input in both competitions this season.

The first compatriot can immediately take action on the first match day. Nathan Aké then plays with reigning champion Manchester City at the newly promoted Burnley of manager Vincent Kompany, former player of The Citizens. A day later, the Arsenal of Jurriën Timber starts at home against Nottingham Forest and the matches of Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Arnaut Danjuma (Everton), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Tahith Chong (Luton Town) and Sven Botman ( Newcastle United) on the schedule.

On Sunday, the first squatter is scheduled, where it is expected that the Dutch will also appear at the kick-off. The Liverpool of Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo then plays against Chelsea in London. Presenter Koen Weijland and Jaap Stam are present at Stamford Bridge on behalf of Viaplay. On the same day, Mark Flek also plays with Brentford against Tottenham Hotspur. Monday evening is the last game of the first day, then Manchester United of manager Erik ten Hag and defender Tyrell Malacia will play at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the German Bundesliga, reigning champion Bayern Munich, with Dutchmen Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch in the ranks, will already be in action on the first matchday on Friday 18 August. Der Rekordmeister then visits Werder Bremen. On Saturday, the teams of compatriots Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) and Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) will play their first games in the hunt for the championship scale.

