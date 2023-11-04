Premier League | A new twist in the kidnapping case of Luis Diaz’s parents – the father getting free

The kidnapper of Luis Diaz’s father released a surprising statement.

A football player by Luis Diaz there has been a new twist in the father’s kidnapping tape. Now it seems that the Colombian star’s father will be released soon.

The father of Diaz, who plays for Premier League club Liverpool Luis Manuel Diaz and mother Cilenis Marulanda was kidnapped on October 28 from the gas station yard. Marulanda was found hours later, but police searched for Luis Manuel Diaz for several days.

On Thursday, according to Colombian media, it became clear that the kidnapper was the country’s second largest guerilla organization ELN, or National Liberation Army. The ELN apparently did not know the identity of the victim, but they had kidnapped the parents of the famous soccer player by chance.

Colombian newspaper El Colombiano published by The announcement distributed by ELN, according to which the organization wants to release its hostages.

“On the northern war front, there are commands with economic goals. One of our teams carried out a deprivation of liberty that was reported in the media, and the identity of the victim was confirmed. It was a relative of a great athlete loved by all of Colombia. We are now starting the process to release him,” the statement says, according to El Colombiano.

Colombia president Gustavo Petro said earlier that the kidnapping by the ELN violated the peace agreement between the country and the organization.

At the beginning of August, the ELN and the Colombian government started a cease-fire after almost 60 years of conflict. The ceasefire was supposed to last for six months.

Luis Diaz has played nine matches in the Premier League this season. He has scored a total of two goals in the matches.