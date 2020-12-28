Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC surprisingly messed up in the Premier League. The English football champions came on Sunday in front of 2000 spectators on Anfield Road against the table penultimate West Bromwich Albion only 1: 1 (1: 0). With 32 points, the Reds remain the front runners, three points ahead of Everton FC. At the end of the year, Liverpool will be visiting Newcastle United on Wednesday (9 p.m. on Sky).

Sadio Mané gave the former Schalke Joel Matip an early lead after twelve minutes for the defending champion, who had been superior from the start. The Klopp-Elf did not manage to make an early decision despite almost 80 percent possession and a multitude of possibilities.

Liverpool falter

In the final phase, the master suddenly began to stagger and the outsider with the new coach Sam Allardyce became more cheeky. Only Karlan Grant failed in the 72nd minute to Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. Ten minutes later, the Brazilian had no chance: After a corner, a header from Semi Ajayi went from the inside post into the goal. Roberto Firmino headed the winning goal just before the end, while West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone steered the ball around the post.

More bitter news for Klopp, who also saw the yellow card for complaining: Central defender Matip had to be replaced after almost 60 minutes with an injury to the groin. Especially in the middle of the defense there are few alternatives after the long-term failures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.