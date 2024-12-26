Matchday 17 of the Premier League will begin this Thursday, December 26 with an interesting clash between Manchester City – Everton and will end with the duel that faces

Arsenal and Ipswich Town. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Liverpool has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and leads the Premier League. Followed by closing the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

AFC Bournemouth

occupies the position to compete in the next edition of Europa League

and

AFC Bournemouth

Wolves

Ipswich Town

Southampton

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Liverpool is the leader of the Premier League

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Wolves, Ipswich Town and Southampton are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Everton, Crystal Palace and Leicester

They continue fighting to avoid relegation spots to the Premier League.

Among all the Premier League matches of the day, the

Manchester City – Everton (1pm/ Champions League on M+, DAZN, DAZN 1, #Vamos Bar 2, Movistar Plus+, DAZN 1 Bar), Wolves – Manchester United (18h/ DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar) and Chelsea – Fulham (4pm/ DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of the Premier League.

On this day of the Premier League the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Manchester City – Manchester United,

Arsenal – Everton and Chelsea – Brentford.

Currently, the Tottenham Hotspur is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Wolves has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

M. Salah is the leader of the Premier League

On an individual level, the Premier League stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green M. Salahwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

M. Salah as the tournament’s top assistant.