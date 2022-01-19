Quirinale, Calenda on Radio 24: “Losing Draghi is madness”

“We celebrate the baroque language, the convoluted tactics and the I do not say in the affairs of the Government and the President of the Republic as a great policy. It is not. Just melina. let’s meet up! “. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, guest at the microphones of Morning 24 on Radio 24, complains about the lack of clarity on the part of the opposition on the subject of Quirinale.

WATCH HERE THE VIDEO OF THE COMPLETE INTERVENTION:

According to Calenda it is necessary “sit around a table, make a legislative pact, decide how to end up on fundamental issues, and check if the conditions are right “. Mario Draghi, for the Action leader, it should stay where it is, that is at Palazzo Chigi, “it would be madness to lose him”. And to the reporter’s question: “In a pre-election year, it would be unthinkable to think that Draghi could govern as he has governed so far”, Calenda he blurts out furiously: “So let’s commit suicide“.

“Here we we have to decide starting from what the country needs. We cannot afford to go back to having a policy that makes fascists, communists, anti-democratic, anti-patriotic, all these crap here without anyone explaining anything about how things are done “, he explains. Calenda.

“And I think the only hope we have is that Mario Draghi go on, show that you are able to call to order by pulling the parties straight, then they will all take on their responsibilities and at the end of this legislature reform a government of national unity the money of the PNRR. If we don’t do this we will be in deep trouble, “he points out Action leader.

“So I will do everything, as far as I can, together with more Europe with which we have signed a confederation to achieve this result. If this is not possible, we will fight along this path”, he says. Calenda.