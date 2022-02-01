The reconstruction of a climate of trust was also at the center of the telephone conversation

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning – explain sources from Palazzo Chigi. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. Draghi stressed the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that an aggravation of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

Boris Johnson flies to Kiev today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Kiev today – February 1 – as part of a Western effort to show support for Ucrina as Russia amasses forces at the borders. Johnson had scheduled a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday, an appointment that embarrassed the premier, grappling with the Gray report on the Downing Street parties during the locakdown. Johnson’s team attempted to postpone the interview until while the premier was in Parliament. But the Kremlin has made it known that Putin is not planning a phone call with Johnson today, although, spokesman Dmitry Peskov added, the interview could be agreed later.

A meeting with Macron is possible

A meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also possible, but no date has been set at the moment. This was clarified by the spokesman of the French government, Gabriel Attal, speaking with France Info. However, I can say that the president will do everything possible to ensure a de-escalation ». Attal then recalled that Putin and Macron had two telephone conversations, in the first of which the French head of state asked Putin if he was willing to work towards easing tensions in eastern Ukraine, receiving the affirmative answer. of his interlocutor.

Orban today in Moscow

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today – 1 February – in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis: a visit criticized by the Hungarian democratic opposition, and viewed with distrust by Europe. This is the eleventh meeting between the two leaders since 2010 – since Orban came to power in Budapest – and in recent years Orban has built a special relationship with Russia. For example, Hungary is currently the only country in the East that has refused the sending of NATO troops in the Ukrainian emergency, proposed by American President Joe Biden. Budapest also supports Moscow in consideration of the situation of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine (around 200,000 people). “We don’t want a new cold war, we prefer a diplomatic solution,” said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. According to the allied opposition, which challenges Orban in the next elections on April 3, the premier, with his policy, “encourages Putin and aggravates the crisis situation.” “This visit is harmful to Hungarian security and national interest”, they underlined in a statement. In the past few years, Hungary has signed a contract, which is still partly secret, for the construction of a nuclear power plant thanks to a Russian credit, judged by some experts to be disadvantageous for Hungary. It has also concluded an agreement with Russia for the supply of gas: 4.5 billion cubic meters per year, bypassing Ukraine. Before leaving for Moscow, Orban declared that he wanted to increase the quantity of energy imports. Hungary is also the the first European country to have used the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, not recognized by the European Agency (EMA), and intends to build a plant to produce it in its own home.