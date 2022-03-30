Dhe footballers of FC Bayern Munich missed the third Champions League semi-final in their club’s history after a dramatic premier class crime thriller. In a hard-fought quarter-final second leg at Paris Saint-Germain, the Munich team was unable to advance 2-2 (2-1, 1-1) after extra time. Jens Scheuer’s team lost the first leg 2-1 in the Allianz Arena.

Sandy Baltimore (17th) gave the hosts the lead in their home Prinzenpark on Wednesday. Saki Kumagai (19th) and Lea Schüller (55th) turned the game in regular time in favor of the German champions. But Ramona Bachmann (112th) finally shattered the Bavarian dreams of the title.

A total of twelve FCB players dropped out for the game against the French champions. Seven of them – including Linda Dallmann and Maximiliane Rall – due to a corona infection.

As in the first leg, a standard initiated the Paris leadership. After a corner, the ball landed on the outside of Baltimore, who twirled it into the far corner. The equalizer came almost immediately, with PSG keeper Barbora Votikova repelling a header straight to Kumagai’s foot.

In the second half, the Munich women stayed on the trigger. After a one-on-one win, Bühl just kept going near the edge of the penalty area. Lea Schüller deflected slightly and made the ball unstoppable. As a result, the Munich team saved themselves in extra time thanks to strong saves by Janina Leitzig. In this, the French were superior. When everything pointed to a penalty shoot-out, Bachmann gave Paris a place in the semi-finals with the equaliser.







Thus, the last German hopes in the premier class rest on the women of VfL Wolfsburg. The Lower Saxony receive Arsenal WFC in the second leg on Thursday (6.45 p.m. / DAZN).