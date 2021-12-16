“It is too early to know if Iran has come back with a more positive approach,” said the spokesman, who asked not to be named.

“Washington’s priority is the constructive resumption of talks, with all parties seeking to reach (an agreement), and the implementation of a mutual and rapid return to full compliance with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal),” he added.

The seventh round of the Vienna talks resumed on Thursday, but the US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley and the inter-agency delegation joined the talks on Sunday, according to the State Department.

On Tuesday, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, confirmed that his country “has not imposed any preconditions or new conditions” to return to its commitments stipulated in the nuclear agreement.

He stressed that “all measures taken by Tehran since Washington withdrew from the agreement can be reversed.”

In 2015, Iran and the six great powers (the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany) concluded an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program, which allowed for the lifting of many of the sanctions that were imposed on it, in exchange for limiting its nuclear activities and ensuring its peace.

However, the agreement has been canceled since 2018, after the United States unilaterally withdrew from it during the era of former President Donald Trump, and re-imposed severe economic sanctions on Iran.

About a year after the US withdrawal from the agreement, Iran has gradually retreated from implementing most of the basic commitments it stipulates.

But since the election of US President Joe Biden, Washington has expressed its desire to return to the agreement, provided that Tehran returns to it first, and the two countries began in April in Vienna indirect negotiations, with European mediation, to revive the agreement.

After being suspended for 5 months, negotiations resumed at the end of November in Vienna.