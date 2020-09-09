The birth of a baby before the 37th week of pregnancy is called premature or preterm birth. However, a normal pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks.The last weeks of pregnancy are important for the baby to gain weight and at this time there is a complete development of many of its vital organs, including the brain and lungs. This is the reason why premature children may have more health problems and may have to stay in hospital for a longer period of time. These children may have a long-term problem such as physical disability.According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, premature births are the leading cause of newborn deaths worldwide. It is also the main cause of long term nervous system disorders in children.

Due to premature birth

Often the cause of premature birth is not known. However, there are some factors that cause women to start having labor pens soon.

Women with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and high blood pressure have a higher risk of premature labor.

Also due to lack of nutrition before pregnancy during pregnancy, smoking in pregnancy, taking drugs and alcohol, urinary tract infections and some infections like amniotic membrane infection, premature birth in first pregnancy, abnormal uterus and cervical weakness Its early opening may also be the reason for premature birth.

Women under 17 and over 35 have a higher risk of delivery before nine months.

Problems in premature baby

The sooner the baby is born, the more medical problems will be there. These symptoms may appear immediately after birth in premature infant:

Difficulty in breathing, loss of weight, reduced body fat, inability to keep body temperature normal, remain active, difficulty in drinking milk and yellowing of body skin.

Premature infant may also have life-threatening diseases such as brain haemorrhage or brain bleeding, pulmonary haemorrhage or lung bleeding, hypoglycemia, neonatal sepsis, pneumonia, anemia, neonatal respiratory disorder syndrome.

Some of these problems can be corrected by giving proper critical care to the infant. The rest may result in chronic disability or illness.



Treatment of premature infant

Your doctor may give some medicines to the pregnant woman for delivery on time. If there is still premature labor, doctors prepare for a high risk birth. In this, the mother needs to be placed in the NICU ie Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The first few days focus on supporting the development of vital organs of the infant.

The baby can also be placed in a temperature control incubator. Monitoring devices monitor heart rate, breathing speed, and blood oxygen level.

If the lungs of the infant are not fully developed, oxygen can be given to them.