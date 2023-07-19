IIn one respect, modern medicine resembles a skilled trade: those who do something particularly often usually do it particularly well – precisely because routine helps to avoid mistakes and achieve better results. For this reason, so-called minimum amounts apply to some treatments: a hospital only gets money, for example for the use of an artificial knee joint, if it has performed the procedure often enough in the previous year. Minimum quantities are intended to encourage clinics to specialize. But when it comes to the care of newborns with a particularly low birth weight, there is currently a heated argument.

According to the federal states, the medical care of premature babies who weigh less than 1250 grams is in danger in many places. Minimum quantities have also applied to this treatment for several years. But now the lower limit is to rise from 20 to 25 cases per hospital in the coming year. That had been decided for a long time, and a current transitional period expires at the end of the year. The joint federal committee of health insurance companies, doctors and hospitals in Berlin wants to decide on this Thursday. The federal states have made the request to talk about the details again. Their goal: the current minimum quantities should remain as they are.

“Incalculable Consequences in Health Care”

Because such small premature babies need special intensive medical care, they should only be cared for in Germany in a hospital that is approved as a perinatal center with the highest level of care. According to the committee, there are 166 houses nationwide. The federal states fear that if there is an increase, “at least 46 locations could be excluded from the supply”, as the application states.

Excerpts of the document are available to the FAZ. In it, the federal states warn of “incalculable consequences in health care” if a large part of the specialized centers could no longer care for small premature babies in the future. This will not only mean that pregnant women or premature babies will have to be relocated over long distances, which is associated with health risks. The reform would also increase the “occupancy pressure” in the remaining centers. A nationwide supply of premature babies is “no longer guaranteed” when the new minimum quantity comes.





At the beginning of July, the chairman of the conference of health ministers, Baden-Württemberg Health Minister Manfred Lucha (Greens), wrote the committee a letter, which the FAZ has received. On behalf of several federal states, Lucha asked the committee to “completely suspend” the increase in minimum quantities. The German Hospital Society is also against the plan. “By increasing the minimum quantity, no improvement in quality would be achieved, but on the contrary, the care of the weakest and smallest patients would be endangered,” says association leader Gerald Gass. They are committed to ensuring that the limit of 20 cases per year remains.