Babies who have gone through premarure births are at increased risk for ADHD due to immature brain development: “Significant growth and development is observed in various types of brain cells between 34 and 40 weeks of gestation,” he said. concluded Reichman. “Babies born at term probably benefit from an additional week or two of brain growth in utero compared to those born at term.”

Every year about 15 million premature babies are born in the world, i.e. before the 37th week of gestation, in Italy, there are over 30 thousand children facing premature births, 6.9% of births, a rate that with the pandemic has increased to 11.2% in deliveries to women infected with Sars-Cov-2 (Covid Sin Register).

Premature births lead to worries and anxieties in parents, who are faced with an event about which they often know little. But Italy is among the countries with the lowest mortality rate in the world of very premature babies, that is, weighing less than 1500 grams (11.9% Italian average by the InnSin Network compared to the international average of 14.6% in Vermont. Oxford Network).

Luigi Orfeo, President of the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin), said: “The causes of the mortality of these premature babies cannot be found only in the network of birth points. There are many and different factors that influence the outcome of a preterm birth such as the incidence poverty, accessibility to treatment and prevention, the lack of services and infrastructures in disadvantaged areas, pathways to accompany pregnancy that are not very common, etc. “.

“We neonatologists do our best to improve the network of Italian birth centers and we are committed to guaranteeing parents’ access without time limitations, in the Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU), where preterm babies are transferred and where they can stay even for months; to continue to promote the importance of breastfeeding and the donation of breast milk, through the Donated Human Milk Banks (Blud and for the recognition of Neonatal Follow-up Services “.

“From skin-to-skin contact, to rooming-in, to the opening of the 24/24 h Tin, premature babies need to be with mum and dad, for the countless benefits that this proximity entails, far superior to problems that can arise from Coronavirus – added the President of Sin Orfeo – parents are not just visitors, but they are an integral part of care and we must therefore do everything possible to promote contact with their children “.