And the twins, Adiyah and his sister, Adrial Nadarajah, who were born 126 days before their normal time, broke a record registered in the name of American twins in 2018 who were born 125 days before their date.

The normal human pregnancy period is 40 weeks.

Mother Shakina Rajendram says that when she went into labor at 21 weeks and 5 days, doctors told her the babies had “a zero percent chance of survival”.

This was her second pregnancy, after she lost her first at the same hospital near the family’s home in Ontario.

Father Kevin Nadarajah said the hospital had told him it would not be able to help with such an early birth, noting that he spent the night of the birth “praying and crying.”

On the second day of labor, that is, after 21 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy, the mother said that she tried everything she could to “lock the two children inside her”, despite her severe bleeding.

But the babies were soon born, less than two hours into the 22nd week in the womb.

Now Adayah and Adrial have lived a year peacefully under medical supervision, despite suffering serious medical problems early in their birth.

The mother told Guinness World Records: “We watched the children about to die before our eyes many times.”