This is the story of Jibreel, a baby born premature and given up for death by doctors. His mother wants to tell her story today. Her doctors didn’t give her much hope, but she and her family did everything they could to save that little life. Today the child is grown up and doing wellagainst all predictions of science.

Nicole Dib she told her baby’s story. The doctors had advised her to pull the plug on her. Five times she and her husband refused, hoping Jibreel could recover. The little baby born prematurely was born at 25 weeks. He weighed only 800 grams at birth.

For four months, he remained in an incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit. His mom and dad have never lost hope and today they tell their story to give courage to many other parents in their condition.

The 32-year-old woman was aware that the delivery could have complications. The eldest daughter was also born premature, but after two weeks of intensive care she went home.

I have to admit that after the emergency cesarean, they put it around my neck for a moment and I was scared there. More than a child, he looked like a fetus of those seen in routine MRIs. He was tiny and weighed very little. Then the doctors immediately took him to an incubator. The doctors, who were real superheroes, asked me 5 times if I wanted to pull the plug because Jibby had many complications, but answering a question like this and in such a delicate moment is not easy at all. But my husband and I never gave up hope.

Premature baby given up for doomed: today he’s big and doing well

It wasn’t easy. After four months of intensive care, the boy suffered a near-fatal hemorrhage, which induced cerebral palsy. The first years of life were hell, but the parents never gave up hope.