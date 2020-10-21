The Ile-de-France lactarium, which feeds very premature babies, is launching an appeal for breast milk donations on Wednesday, October 21, because for the past few weeks their reserves have been almost dry.

Very premature babies can only be fed breast milk. When a mother can no longer donate her milk, hospitals call for donations of milk from other mothers who are breastfeeding and have a surplus.

Doctor Virginie Rigourd, pediatrician at the Ile-de-France lactarium, explains that around a hundred liters of milk more per month would be necessary. After one “good times” during confinement donations decreased during the summer.

To avoid the shortage, all mothers living in Île-de-France and who are breastfeeding can make a donation. To do this, you have to call the regional lactarium, or go to on his website.