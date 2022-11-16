from Maria Giovanna Faiella

Every year 30,000 preterm babies are born in Italy. For the Neonatology Society, contact with parents and their 24-hour access to intensive care are part of the cure

Viola born much ahead of time, after only six months of pregnancy. Her life, in the incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit (TIN), “attached” to wires and tubes. There is a light to warm it up and the attentive gaze of neonatologists and nurses who assist it. She will have to wait a few months, perhaps, to be able to leave the hospital and go home with her parents who, from the first days of life, can participate in the treatments in Tin, with their hugs, contact, voice. Violates a fictitious name chosen to tell the story of the ca 30,000 children born prematurely in Italy every yeari.e. before the 37th week of gestation. This year, the theme of World Prematurity Day, which falls on November 17, is a parent’s hug: powerful therapy. Support skin-to-skin contact from the moment of birth. The awareness campaign of the European Foundation for the Care of Preterm Infants (EFCNI) indeed aims to draw attention to one of the fundamental aspects of the care of the premature infanti.e. the contact with parents.

An uphill journey The earlier the birth occurs, the more serious the immaturity of the various organs such as lungs, brain, intestines, heart

. These children, born small and fragile, face life as an uphill journey, which involves many risks, because prematurity is a real pathologythat requires dedicated assistance in the neonatal intensive care unitswith highly specialized medical and nursing staff, the pi modern equipment and the closeness of mom and dad. On the occasion of world day, the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN) reiterates, together with Living Onlus – National Coordination of Associations for Neonatology, the importance of sensitizing public opinion and institutional decision makers on prematurity.

In intensive care 24 hours a day Underlines Dr. Luigi Orfeo, president of the SIN: Pto ensure survival and a good quality of life to the little ones, equipped hospitals and specialized personnel are needed and attentive to the needs not only of the newborn but of the whole family

to. Parents must be able to be with their child 24/7, for their physical and psychological well-being, to nourish the family bond that is emerging and to alleviate, even with the warmth of a hug, the weight of an unexpected event, such as that of prematurity. necessary, moreover – continues Orfeo – promote skin-to-skin contactalso for the purpose of facilitate the initiation of breastfeeding and involve the family in every phase of hospitalization, up to discharge and beyond. But to do this – underlines the president of the Italian Society of Neonatology – there is the need for a structured system and work in synergy between healthcare personnel, institutions and families. A real mission that we neonatologists have always carried out.

Benefits for parents and children THE benefits of parental proximity to the premature infant are known. Among these are the reduction in the length of hospital stay he was born in medical complication ratethe improved sleep regulation and of pain and stress managementboth of the child and of the parents, the improvement of the child’s development and quality of life during childhood, the increase of skin-to-skin contact (Kangaroo Care) and breastfeeding.

Facilitating the return home The discharge of the newborn, after hospitalization in the neonatal intensive care unit, is always a moment of great happiness but also of fear, doubts and uncertainties for the parents, who find themselves managing a new situation, without the support received up to that moment in the hospital . For this reason, SIN has thought of a path of active involvement of parents for the safe return of the newborn home. Indeed, effective discharge preparation improves outcomes for very preterm infants during the transition from hospital to home, reduces length of stay, utilization and costs of health care; it helps parents acquire better skills and confidence, reduces stress for the whole family and also the re-hospitalization rate. The Scientific Society also considers the extension of follow-up of the baby born prematurely from three to six years.

Turn off the lights, keep the incubators “on”. This year, the SIN and the Vivere Onlus parents’ association did not ask, as usual, to light up municipalities and hospitals in purple on November 17, but to symbolically switch off monuments and buildings for a few minutes. To support children and their families with an alternative symbol, SIN has prepared the Energy saving kit for premature babies in digital format: contains a series of files, freely usable and customizable with the addition of the logo of associations, municipalities and hospitals, to color websites, social networks, even hospitals and cities purple. In line with the theme of the day (contact), neonatologists, nurses, parents, families, volunteers and those who wish are invited to share hugs, real and virtualand post photos and videos or send them to SIN, via the Facebook page . On November 17 at 17:17, then, there will be a sort of flash mob: in neonatal intensive care, at home, on the street, everywhere, people will stop to give and receive a hug. From 18 to 24 a special video projection on the Colosseum (live on the SIN Facebook page), who will join the virtual embrace of premature babies and their families.