The great consolation

The Qatar Grand Prix could have given a turning point to the 2023 Drivers’ World Championship, thanks to the second position of Francesco Bagnaia and the 10th place of Jorge Martin, who with this performance now sees his deficit increased to 21 points behind the reigning world champion. However, the Spaniard’s race score, added to that of his teammate Johann Zarco, still proved historic for the team Pramac.

The big finish line

With the 620 points achieved with one race remaining, which will be held this weekend in Valencia, the Ducati customer team has in fact mathematically obtained the title reserved for Teamsestablishing a feat never achieved by anyone: until now, in MotoGP, this award had only been won by official teams, but never by an independent company like Pramac, which thus enters the annals of the premier class.

The merits

A result that the Tuscan company can celebrate above all thanks to the personal successes of Martinwith well four statements which are added to the first career victory obtained by Zarco in the Australian GP. In addition to all this, we must not forget the other victories of ‘Martinator’this time in races Sprintwhere the Spaniard climbed to the top step of the podium in eight occasions. Another great step is thus celebrated in the Ducati world, two years after the first victory of an Independent team from Borgo Panigale again with Martin, who achieved his first career success in the 2021 Styrian GP.